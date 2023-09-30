trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2668964
NewsVideos
videoDetails

India Canada Tension: Audacity of Khalistani supporters in Britain

|Updated: Sep 30, 2023, 11:16 AM IST
India Canada Tension: The actions of Khalistan supporters have come to light in Britain, Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami was stopped from visiting the Gurudwara in Glasgow. Earlier, Khalistani terrorist Gurwant Singh Pannu had threatened to wave Khalistan flags in the India-Pakistan match.
Follow Us

All Videos

30 SEC NEWS: Women Reservation Bill gets approval from the President, Nari Shakti Vandan becomes law.
play icon4:33
30 SEC NEWS: Women Reservation Bill gets approval from the President, Nari Shakti Vandan becomes law.
Khalistani terrorist Nijjar had written a letter to Trudeau!
play icon3:35
Khalistani terrorist Nijjar had written a letter to Trudeau!
Farmers protested on many demands including stopped rail, MSP
play icon0:47
Farmers protested on many demands including stopped rail, MSP
Friday procession...tension between two communities over singing
play icon0:46
Friday procession...tension between two communities over singing
Enemies will be eliminated with 156 new helicopters
play icon3:40
Enemies will be eliminated with 156 new helicopters

Trending Videos

30 SEC NEWS: Women Reservation Bill gets approval from the President, Nari Shakti Vandan becomes law.
play icon4:33
30 SEC NEWS: Women Reservation Bill gets approval from the President, Nari Shakti Vandan becomes law.
Khalistani terrorist Nijjar had written a letter to Trudeau!
play icon3:35
Khalistani terrorist Nijjar had written a letter to Trudeau!
Farmers protested on many demands including stopped rail, MSP
play icon0:47
Farmers protested on many demands including stopped rail, MSP
Friday procession...tension between two communities over singing
play icon0:46
Friday procession...tension between two communities over singing
Enemies will be eliminated with 156 new helicopters
play icon3:40
Enemies will be eliminated with 156 new helicopters
india canada news,Glasgow,Gurudwara,india canada tension,Zee News,Breaking News,breaking,world news,khalistan,canada india tension,Poland Indian Diplomat,khalistan,canada india tension,Poland Indian Diplomat,India Canada Row,India Canada Conflict,india canada tension,india canada news,canada vs india,Justin Trudeau,Hardeep Singh Nijjar,khalistan supporter,india canada relations,India Canada News LIVE,India Canada Conflict Live,India-Canada Diplomatic Row,world news,