India Canada Tension: Modi's attitude tough... Trudeau defeated!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 10:42 AM IST
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's allegation that there is a link between Indian government agents and the killing of pro-Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June, which mounted the already sour bilateral relations between New Delhi and Ottawa. India outrightly refused the allegations by calling them ‘motivated’. A series of retaliatory actions followed after Trudeau's claim, including the booting out of top officials of both countries from India and Canada.
