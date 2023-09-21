trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2665227
India Canada Tension: Strong action by NIA-Punjab Police against Khalistan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 02:30 PM IST
India Canada Tension: Another gangster hiding in Canada after escaping from India has been murdered in Canada. A category gangster Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukha Dunuke was the right hand of Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala. Relations between the two countries have deteriorated significantly after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India in the Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder case.
