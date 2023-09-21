trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2665253
NewsVideos
videoDetails

India Canada Tension: What did Sukhbir Singh Badal say on India-Canada dispute

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 03:00 PM IST
India Canada Tension: On the India-Canada dispute, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal said that the Indian and Canadian governments should talk together, let us tell you that Another gangster who had escaped from India and was hiding in Canada has been murdered in Canada. A category gangster Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukha Dunuke was the right hand of Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala. Relations between the two countries have deteriorated significantly after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India in the Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder case.
Follow Us

All Videos

India Action On Canada: India's big action on Canada
play icon3:12
India Action On Canada: India's big action on Canada
India Big Action On Canada Khalistani Terrorist: Action in India, tension for Trudeau
play icon1:38
India Big Action On Canada Khalistani Terrorist: Action in India, tension for Trudeau
India CanadaTension: No Entry for Canadian citizens in India! ban on visa
play icon3:3
India CanadaTension: No Entry for Canadian citizens in India! ban on visa
Delhi: Rahul Gandhi Turns
play icon1:4
Delhi: Rahul Gandhi Turns "Coolie", Interacts With Porters
PM Modi Invites US President Joe Biden As Chief Guest For 2024 Republic Day Parade
play icon1:49
PM Modi Invites US President Joe Biden As Chief Guest For 2024 Republic Day Parade

Trending Videos

India Action On Canada: India's big action on Canada
play icon3:12
India Action On Canada: India's big action on Canada
India Big Action On Canada Khalistani Terrorist: Action in India, tension for Trudeau
play icon1:38
India Big Action On Canada Khalistani Terrorist: Action in India, tension for Trudeau
India CanadaTension: No Entry for Canadian citizens in India! ban on visa
play icon3:3
India CanadaTension: No Entry for Canadian citizens in India! ban on visa
Delhi: Rahul Gandhi Turns
play icon1:4
Delhi: Rahul Gandhi Turns "Coolie", Interacts With Porters
PM Modi Invites US President Joe Biden As Chief Guest For 2024 Republic Day Parade
play icon1:49
PM Modi Invites US President Joe Biden As Chief Guest For 2024 Republic Day Parade
india canada tension,Gangster Sukhdool Singh,alias Sukha Duneke killed in Canada,sikh leader death,nijjar killed,Canada,canada india,trudeau india,nijjar murder india,canada accuses india,Justin Trudeau,Hardeep Singh Nijjar,canadian intelligence,trudeau modi,Sikh,sukka killed,canada murder,Sukha Duneke killed,Sukha Duneke death,Canada Live Updates,Sukhdool Singh,Intelligence,Davinder Bambiha gang,Moga district,canada crime news,Sukhbeer singh badal,