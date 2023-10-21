trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2678132
India Canada update: India responded to Canada on the allegations

Oct 21, 2023
India Canada News Update: There has been a dispute going on between India and Canada for a long time regarding the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.. India has taken a tough stance on Canada's allegations.. India said that sending back Canadian diplomats There is no violation of the Vienna Convention…the allegation of violation of law is not acceptable.
