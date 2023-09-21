trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2665246
India CanadaTension: No Entry for Canadian citizens in India! ban on visa

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 02:50 PM IST
Today India suspended issue of visas to citizens of Canada "till further notice". A notice by BLS International - a private agency hired for initial scrutiny of visa applications of Canadian nationals - said "Due to operational reasons... Indian visa services have been suspended till further notice".
