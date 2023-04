videoDetails

India-China Conflict : Chinese nefarious conspiracy to build a new radar base in Sri Lanka

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 09, 2023, 02:30 PM IST

Chinese Conspiracy: Quoting security agencies, there is big news that China has hatched a big conspiracy to monitor India's defense preparedness, missile tests and activities of ISRO. It has now been revealed. China is preparing to build a new radar base in Sri Lanka.