India Citroen's Biggest Growth Driver, says Thierry Koskas, CEO of Citroen

| Updated: May 02, 2023, 11:30 AM IST

5 Global executives from Citroen to including global brand CEO Thierry Koskas visited New Delhi recently to launch the French marque’s all-new C3 Aircross SUV in the subcontinent. Watch Zee News Exclusive Interview with Thierry Koskas, Global CEO of Citroen.