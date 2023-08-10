trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647107
India close to creating history in space, this big update came on Chandrayaan-3

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 10:12 AM IST
Now Chandrayaan-3 is just 1437 kilometers away from the moon. ISRO reduced the orbit of Chandrayaan-3 for the second time. There will be a landing on the moon on 23 August.

