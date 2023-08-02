trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643828
India Couture Week 2023: Vaani Kapoor Looks Stunning As Showstopper In Regal Crimson Lehenga

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 08:50 PM IST
Bollywood diva Vaani Kapoor flaunted her curvy figure in a hot red lehenga and turned showstopper for Lotus makeup show Rose Room by Isha J, on Day 8 of the Indian Couture Week.

Taal Thok Ke: Danish Qureshi called VHP spokesperson mad and illiterate
play icon9:13
Taal Thok Ke: Danish Qureshi called VHP spokesperson mad and illiterate
Taal Thok Ke: 'If you can't provide security, then what is the use of the government .. leave the chair' Deepak Chaurasia raged
play icon9:11
Taal Thok Ke: 'If you can't provide security, then what is the use of the government .. leave the chair' Deepak Chaurasia raged
People gathered in temple for VHP mahapanchayat
play icon5:18
People gathered in temple for VHP mahapanchayat
CM Khattar will adopt Yogi model in Nuh violence..?
play icon5:59
CM Khattar will adopt Yogi model in Nuh violence..?
Haryana Nuh Violence Reason: The truth of Nuh violence came to the fore, these two videos set it on fire!
play icon4:21
Haryana Nuh Violence Reason: The truth of Nuh violence came to the fore, these two videos set it on fire!

