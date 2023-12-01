trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2694192
NewsVideos
videoDetails

India Cracks Biggest Ever Defence Deal, Set To Buy 97 LCA Tejas Fighters | Zee News English

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 09:55 PM IST
In a historic move to boost the overall combat capability of the armed forces, the Defence Ministry has cleared the proposal for the acquisition of 97 LCA mark 1A fighter jets for the Indian Air Force at a cost of around Rs 65,000 crores.
Follow Us

All Videos

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Arrives At The Venue Of The COP28 Summit | Zee News English
Play Icon3:5
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Arrives At The Venue Of The COP28 Summit | Zee News English
US Got Shamed For Its 'Embarrassingly' Small Contribution To The COP28 Climate Fund
Play Icon1:41
US Got Shamed For Its 'Embarrassingly' Small Contribution To The COP28 Climate Fund
PM Modi Dubai Visit: India proposes to host COP 33
Play Icon5:13
PM Modi Dubai Visit: India proposes to host COP 33
PM Modi Dubai Visit: Why Pakistan ignored in COP28?
Play Icon4:58
PM Modi Dubai Visit: Why Pakistan ignored in COP28?
Qatar Death Penalty Row: Both countries should find solution through dialogue, says PM Modi
Play Icon1:42
Qatar Death Penalty Row: Both countries should find solution through dialogue, says PM Modi

Trending Videos

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Arrives At The Venue Of The COP28 Summit | Zee News English
play icon3:5
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Arrives At The Venue Of The COP28 Summit | Zee News English
US Got Shamed For Its 'Embarrassingly' Small Contribution To The COP28 Climate Fund
play icon1:41
US Got Shamed For Its 'Embarrassingly' Small Contribution To The COP28 Climate Fund
PM Modi Dubai Visit: India proposes to host COP 33
play icon5:13
PM Modi Dubai Visit: India proposes to host COP 33
PM Modi Dubai Visit: Why Pakistan ignored in COP28?
play icon4:58
PM Modi Dubai Visit: Why Pakistan ignored in COP28?
Qatar Death Penalty Row: Both countries should find solution through dialogue, says PM Modi
play icon1:42
Qatar Death Penalty Row: Both countries should find solution through dialogue, says PM Modi