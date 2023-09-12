trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2661583
India defeated Pakistan in Asia Cup match

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 08:16 PM IST
With the unbeaten centuries of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul and the unbroken double century partnership between the two, India showed the way out to Pakistan in the Super Four match of the Asia Cup.
Justin Trudeau Faces Heat After A Humiliating G20 Summit In India | Canada | G20 Summit | PM Modi
play icon2:25
Justin Trudeau Faces Heat After A Humiliating G20 Summit In India | Canada | G20 Summit | PM Modi
Chandigarh: North India's First 'Aquarium Tunnel' opens at Chandigarh Sea World Carnival
play icon1:53
Chandigarh: North India's First 'Aquarium Tunnel' opens at Chandigarh Sea World Carnival
Gita Gopinath, Deputy MD of IMF Revisits Her College In Delhi, Meets Her Teachers
play icon2:2
Gita Gopinath, Deputy MD of IMF Revisits Her College In Delhi, Meets Her Teachers
Sudhanshu Trivedi said- A feeling of immense generosity is visible in our religion.
play icon9:49
Sudhanshu Trivedi said- A feeling of immense generosity is visible in our religion.
Ravi Shankar Prasad asked questions to Sonia Gandhi on insulting Sanatan
play icon8:57
Ravi Shankar Prasad asked questions to Sonia Gandhi on insulting Sanatan

