videoDetails

India discovers its own 'Matryoshka' diamond in the form of this rarest of rare find in Gujarat

| Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 08:43 PM IST

A company in Gujarat’s Surat city found a "diamond within a diamond". This is a rarest of rare diamond discovery in India till now. The 0.329-carat diamond has been given the moniker "Beating Heart" by the company. The name is based on the unique design of the raw stone. This diamond has a smaller diamond caught inside of it, a rare of its type.