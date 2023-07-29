trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641973
NewsVideos
videoDetails

India Flood Update: Attack of clouds, outcry due to flood, somewhere cloud burst and somewhere water flowed above the dam

|Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 12:52 PM IST
India Flood Update: Floods and rains have created havoc in different parts of the country. Jammu is in a bad condition due to cloudburst, while in Telangana water is flowing above the Nirmal dam.

All Videos

Big news on brutality in Manipur
play icon3:1
Big news on brutality in Manipur
Anurag Thakur's attack opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A.
play icon6:42
Anurag Thakur's attack opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A.
Mathura witnesses severe waterlogging amid downpour
play icon1:31
Mathura witnesses severe waterlogging amid downpour
Delhi, Noida Showers expected to continue throughout the day
play icon1:5
Delhi, Noida Showers expected to continue throughout the day
21 MPs from ‘INDIA’ alliance emplane for a two-day visit to Manipur
play icon1:27
21 MPs from ‘INDIA’ alliance emplane for a two-day visit to Manipur

Trending Videos

Big news on brutality in Manipur
play icon3:1
Big news on brutality in Manipur
Anurag Thakur's attack opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A.
play icon6:42
Anurag Thakur's attack opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A.
Mathura witnesses severe waterlogging amid downpour
play icon1:31
Mathura witnesses severe waterlogging amid downpour
Delhi, Noida Showers expected to continue throughout the day
play icon1:5
Delhi, Noida Showers expected to continue throughout the day
21 MPs from ‘INDIA’ alliance emplane for a two-day visit to Manipur
play icon1:27
21 MPs from ‘INDIA’ alliance emplane for a two-day visit to Manipur
india flood update,Floods,Flood alert,Telangana floods,Zee News,Zee News Hindi,Breaking News,Gujarat floods,rain red alert,rain coastal areas,Zee News,Zee News Hindi,breaking news gujarat floods,Gujarat flood,gujarat city flooded,gujarat rain today,Gujarat rain,junagarh flood,Gujarat weather,flood,flood video,flood in gujarat,water logging,Heavy rain in Gujarat,today news,Viral video,Latest News,Junagadh,heavy rain,latest news in hindi,Rain,Breaking News,तैरती कारें,डूबते घर,गुजरात की जलसमाधि,