India gave a big blow to Justin Trudeau, took a tough decision

|Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 10:34 AM IST
India has told Canada to withdraw dozens of diplomats from the country, in an escalation of the crisis that erupted when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said New Delhi may have been linked to the murder of a Canadian Sikh. Ottawa has been told by New Delhi that it must repatriate roughly 40 diplomats by October 10, Canada had 62 diplomats in India and that New Delhi had told them to reduce that by 41 people. New Delhi already announced a visa ban for Canadians the day after Trudeau made his bombshell claim on September 18.
