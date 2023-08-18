trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650694
India gets first 3D Post Office in Bengaluru

|Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 11:34 PM IST
DNA: India's first 3D printed post office has opened in Bengaluru. Today Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav has inaugurated it. Regarding this, PM Narendra Modi has also shared the picture of the post office on the social media platform X and has described it as a proud moment for every Indian, as proof of the country's innovation and progress.
