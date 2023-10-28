trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2681105
India makes history, wins two Gold medals in Para Asian Games

Oct 28, 2023
Para Asian Games Update: India's Sheetal Devi created history by winning two gold medals in shooting in the Para Asian Games 2023. Let us tell you that Sheetal has become the first Indian female player to win two gold medals in the same season.
Priyanka Gandhi Breaking: Priyanka's statement on caste census
play icon1:4
Priyanka Gandhi Breaking: Priyanka's statement on caste census
6 people commits suicide over Maratha Reservation Issue
play icon1:55
6 people commits suicide over Maratha Reservation Issue
Qatar Indian Navy Officers Death penalty: What is Qatar-Pakistan Tilor Shikar connection?
play icon4:56
Qatar Indian Navy Officers Death penalty: What is Qatar-Pakistan Tilor Shikar connection?
Israel makes new strategy to attack Hamas
play icon5:24
 Israel makes new strategy to attack Hamas
Kerala Breaking: Ruckus in rally in support of Palestine in Kerala, Hamal leader addressed LIVE
play icon4:32
Kerala Breaking: Ruckus in rally in support of Palestine in Kerala, Hamal leader addressed LIVE

