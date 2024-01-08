trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707553
India Maldives Controversy: Maldivian envoy summoned

|Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 09:08 PM IST
Deshhit: Leaders of Maldives are asking their own government to apologize to India, so much so that there is a split in the Maldivian government itself over the insult to India. The issue of derogatory remarks against PM Modi has cost Maldives dearly.. Its impact is visible from diplomacy to tourism.. Some meetings have taken place between the two countries today in New Delhi and Male.. and the discussion on this crisis is now across the border. It has started in Pakistan also.. Pakistan considers itself a religious brother of Maldives and the reason for this is that the official religion of both the countries is Islam.. The government of Pakistan always shows anti-India stance.. But on this issue the Pakistani people Seeing the reaction, the concern of Maldives will increase a lot.

