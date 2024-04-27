Advertisement
India Maldives Relations: China's interference in the Indian Ocean

|Updated: Apr 27, 2024, 12:26 PM IST
India Maldives Relations: China's interference in the Indian Ocean is continuously increasing. Spy ship deployed in Maldives. And suspicion of espionage is also being raised in the Indian Ocean. This ship is equipped with many modern technologies.

