India-Maldives Relations: Maldives suspends ministers Mariyam Shiuna, Hassan Zihan

Sonam|Updated: Jan 07, 2024, 10:46 PM IST
Boycott Maldives Latest News: Maldives is in trouble due to controversial remarks on PM Modi. President Mohammad Muizzu has suspended ministers Mariyam Shiuna, Malsha and Hassan Jihan from their posts who made controversial remarks.

Taal Thok Ke: Badruddin Ajmal Urges Muslims To Stay Home From Jan 20-25
Play Icon41:29
Taal Thok Ke: Badruddin Ajmal Urges Muslims To Stay Home From Jan 20-25
India-Maldives row: Racist remarks over PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit sparks row
Play Icon5:22
India-Maldives row: Racist remarks over PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit sparks row
India Maldives Relations: Maldives Suspends Three Ministers
Play Icon1:10
India Maldives Relations: Maldives Suspends Three Ministers
Badhir News: Indians Cancel Maldives Trips
Play Icon4:26
Badhir News: Indians Cancel Maldives Trips
Seat Sharing: India Alliance Meeting ends
Play Icon7:44
Seat Sharing: India Alliance Meeting ends

