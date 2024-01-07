trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707117
India-Maldives row: Racist remarks over PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit sparks row

Sonam|Updated: Jan 07, 2024, 07:46 PM IST
India-Maldives Dispute: Maldives government's response has come after India's strong objection and Maldives distanced itself from the statement of its minister Mariyam Shiuna. Tension is increasing between Maldives and India over the comments of Maldives minister on PM Modi and hate speech against India. India has expressed strong objection to the statements of Muizzu government minister Mariyam Shiuna. Prime Minister Modi recently went to Lakshadweep where he did snorkeling, after which Maldives has been irked.

