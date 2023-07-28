trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641452
INDIA Meeting: Meeting of opposition alliance India, the meeting will be held from the proceedings of the House

Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 08:52 AM IST
INDIA Meeting: There will be a meeting of the opposition coalition India, tell that before the proceedings of the House there will be a meeting in the office of Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge. In this meeting, the opposition can make preparations to surround the government today.
