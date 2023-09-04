trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657913
India prepares to host the world's most powerful leaders at the G20 Summit with Strong security measures

|Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 09:35 PM IST
As many as 130,000 security personnel will be deployed as India is set to host the world's most powerful leaders at the G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.
Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Vikram Soft-Landed on Moon Again!
Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Vikram Soft-Landed on Moon Again!
 " Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller" Jasprit Bumrah welcomes first child with heart warming post
Sanatan at I.N.D.I.A. 'Division'? Conspiracy against Sanatan?
Sanatan at I.N.D.I.A. 'Division'? Conspiracy against Sanatan?
Rebellion in PoK after seeing the success of Chandrayaan 3!
Rebellion in PoK after seeing the success of Chandrayaan 3!
Encounter in Reasi of Jammu and Kashmir
Encounter in Reasi of Jammu and Kashmir

