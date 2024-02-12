trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720432
India-Qatar Row: Qatar court releases 8 former Indian Navy personnel, 7 back in India

|Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 08:14 AM IST
Qatar Release Ex-Indian Navy Veterans: Indian Government has got a big diplomatic victory in Qatar and eight Indians who were sentenced to death in Qatar have been released. The Ministry of External Affairs said that seven out of eight Indians have returned back to India. All the former nine soldiers worked at Al Dahra Global Technologies in Doha. This private company provides training and other services to Qatar's armed forces and security agencies. The Government of India has expressed happiness over the release of all eight Indians. The Foreign Ministry said that we appreciate the decision of the Emir of Qatar for the release and return of our citizens to their homes.

