India ready to create history with Chandrayaan 3

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 07:38 AM IST
Chandrayaan 3 Update: The rehearsal for the launch of Chandrayaan 3 has been completed. An invitation has been sent to Prime Minister Modi to attend the launch. India's Chandrayaan is ready to create history, but Pakistan will burn on July seeing it.
