Zee News Helps Virendra Singh get money that was stuck for 4 years, Watch Exclusive Report

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 02, 2024, 06:26 PM IST
Zee Helpline: First of all, let's talk about Virendra Singh of Delhi, whose story of troubles we showed you in the month of September. This 67-year-old man was wandering for 4 years to get his rightful pension, but no one was listening to him. Zee Helpline became his partner in the fight for his rights. And finally, the money that was stuck for 4 years has reached Virendra's account. And what he said after that, you must listen to it today.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK