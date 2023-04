videoDetails

India Records 5,880 New Covid Cases in last 24 hours

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 11:50 AM IST

Corona once again seems to be increasing rapidly. In the last 24 hours, 5 thousand 880 new cases of corona have been seen. At the same time, the total number of cases in India has reached close to 35 thousand. On the other hand, in view of the huge increase in cases today, mock drills will be organized in hospitals across the country.