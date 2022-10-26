हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
COVID-19
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
Auto Awards-2
Cricket
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
Auto Awards-2
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
Auto Awards-2
Cricket
Technology
X
News
Videos
India records 830 new covid cases in last 24 hours
|
Updated:
Oct 26, 2022, 05:00 PM IST
India reported 830 new cases of COVID-19, 1,771 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The active caseload stands at 21,607. Total number of tests done during the previous day was 1,23,104.
×
All Videos
6:2
Badhir News: BJP retaliates on Kejriwal's statement
0:41
'It is a mistake not to consider Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi as leaders' - Salman Khurshid
0:44
आज से 24 दिन तक इन राशि वालों को होगा 'महालाभ', बुध देंगे छप्पर फाड़ धन
1:2
First meeting chaired by Kharge, important discussion on Gujarat elections
1:58
Tamil Nadu government recommends NIA probe into Coimbatore car blast
Trending Videos
6:2
Badhir News: BJP retaliates on Kejriwal's statement
0:41
'It is a mistake not to consider Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi as leaders' - Salman Khurshid
0:44
आज से 24 दिन तक इन राशि वालों को होगा 'महालाभ', बुध देंगे छप्पर फाड़ धन
1:2
First meeting chaired by Kharge, important discussion on Gujarat elections
1:58
Tamil Nadu government recommends NIA probe into Coimbatore car blast