India records 830 new covid cases in last 24 hours

|Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 05:00 PM IST
India reported 830 new cases of COVID-19, 1,771 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The active caseload stands at 21,607. Total number of tests done during the previous day was 1,23,104.

Badhir News: BJP retaliates on Kejriwal's statement
6:2
Badhir News: BJP retaliates on Kejriwal's statement
'It is a mistake not to consider Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi as leaders' - Salman Khurshid
0:41
'It is a mistake not to consider Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi as leaders' - Salman Khurshid
आज से 24 दिन तक इन राशि वालों को होगा 'महालाभ', बुध देंगे छप्‍पर फाड़ धन
0:44
आज से 24 दिन तक इन राशि वालों को होगा 'महालाभ', बुध देंगे छप्‍पर फाड़ धन
First meeting chaired by Kharge, important discussion on Gujarat elections
1:2
First meeting chaired by Kharge, important discussion on Gujarat elections
Tamil Nadu government recommends NIA probe into Coimbatore car blast
1:58
Tamil Nadu government recommends NIA probe into Coimbatore car blast

