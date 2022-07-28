NewsVideos

India reports an increase in custodial deaths. What happens now?

There is an increase in the number of custodial deaths and police brutality cases in India, maximum from Uttar Pradesh. A total of 4,484 deaths in police custody have been reported in the last two years and 233 in alleged police encounters across India. In comparison to other nations in the world, India's grim reality has come to fore. Watch this video to know how is this problem being tackled.

|Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 05:24 PM IST
