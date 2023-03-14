NewsVideos
India’s first ‘Trans Tea Stall’ set up at Guwahati Railway station

|Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 12:37 PM IST
In a bid to empower Transgenders community, a Trans tea stall has been installed at Guwahati Railway station to be fully managed by Transgender people. With this, Guwahati Railway Station has become the first station of the Indian Railways’ to sport a tea stall run exclusively by transgender people. The initiative to open the 'Trans tea stall' was implemented by the North East Frontier Railway (NEFR). The NEFR has set up the stall in collaboration with All Assam Transgender Association. Northeast Frontier Railway plans to operate more such Trans Tea Stalls at other Railway stations in the region. Taking to twitter, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “India’s first “Trans Tea Stall” at a railway platform.”

