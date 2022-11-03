NewsVideos

India’s talents, skills are intrinsic element of global innovation: Jaishankar

|Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 02:00 PM IST
Calling India’s talents and skills an intrinsic element of global innovation, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on November 02 said that India of today utilises global workplace effectively due to which it was able to bring 7 million plus Indians back during COVID-19. “If we brought back 7 million plus Indians during COVID through Vande Bharat mission, it is because the India of today utilises global workplace so effectively. It is due to the fact that our talents and skills are now an intrinsic element of global innovation,” the EAM said. “It is also reflective of how many Indians travel for personal, professional, or tourism purposes. We strive to ensure better access to our talent, stronger protection for our workers, greater opportunities for our students and fed our markets for our businesses,” he added.

