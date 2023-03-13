videoDetails
India seal World Test Championship final spot with Australia after New Zealand's thrilling win
India seal World Test Championship final spot with Australia after New Zealand's thrilling win India has qualified for the World Test Championship (WTC) final for the second time in a row, as New Zealand secured their victory over Sri Lanka in the first Test. Even if Sri Lanka manages to win the second Test, India has won their series against Australia 2-1, ensuring they remain in the second spot or higher.