India seal World Test Championship final spot with Australia after New Zealand's thrilling win

|Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 09:05 PM IST
India seal World Test Championship final spot with Australia after New Zealand's thrilling win India has qualified for the World Test Championship (WTC) final for the second time in a row, as New Zealand secured their victory over Sri Lanka in the first Test. Even if Sri Lanka manages to win the second Test, India has won their series against Australia 2-1, ensuring they remain in the second spot or higher.

