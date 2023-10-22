trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2678701
India set a target of 274 runs, Shami took 5 wickets

Oct 22, 2023
India has given a target of 274 runs to New Zealand in the World Cup. New Zealand has the upper hand due to its excellent winning record against India in the World Cup.
