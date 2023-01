videoDetails

India set to overtake China as world's most populous nation? Zee News English

| Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 01:10 PM IST

A historic turn is expected to mark the start of a long period of decline in China's citizen numbers with profound implications for its economy. The drop is the worst since China's Great Famine of 1961 and also lends weight to predictions that India will become the world's most populous nation this year.