India slams China for saving 26/11 terrorist Sajid Mir

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 05:24 PM IST
26/11 Terror Attack: India has exposed China in the UN and narrated the audio of 26/11 terrorist Sajid Mir giving a message to the terrorists. Listen to the exclusive audio.

