To The Point: Politics Sparks Over Bareilly Communal Clash

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 16, 2024, 02:44 PM IST
To The Point: There is a tense situation in Bareilly regarding the procession of Barwafat. The Hindu community says that they will not allow the procession at any cost. At the same time, the Muslim side is also adamant on taking out the procession. The Muslim side says that they have taken permission to take out the procession. The situation is so tense that police force from many police stations in Bareilly has reached the spot. The Hindu side says that they are stopping the procession because the Muslim side had also obstructed their procession during Kanwar.

