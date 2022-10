India steadfast in support of Mali in its quest for seeking enduring peace: Ambassador R Ravindra

| Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 11:40 AM IST

A day after three United Nations peacekeepers were killed and three others got seriously injured after their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device in northern Mali, India at UNSC came forward in support of the people of Mali in their quest for seeking enduring peace, security, and development.