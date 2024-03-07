NewsVideos
India vs England Test: Ashwin's mother's message from ICU

Mar 07, 2024
Ravichandran Ashwin Mother Emotional Message: First of all let's talk about cricket, where the fifth and last test of the series is being played between India and England in Dharamshala. And there the spinners of Team India are badly overpowering England. R Ashwin is being discussed the most in this test. Who is playing his 100th test today. Ashwin shared a very emotional story on this special occasion and this story was about the time when his mother was in ICU and he had to leave a match midway.

