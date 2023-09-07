trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658981
NewsVideos
videoDetails

India vs India dispute reaches UN, know full statement

|Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 10:46 AM IST
UN on India Vs Bharat: The controversy over changing the name of the country has now reached abroad. On this dispute, the United Nations has now said in its statement that if a request comes to them to change the name of the country, they will consider the request. UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq also cited the example of Turkey changing its name to Turkiye last year.
Follow Us

All Videos

China writes anti-India article in Global Times
play icon2:53
China writes anti-India article in Global Times
UN makes huge remark on India Vs Bharat Name Change Controversy
play icon3:6
UN makes huge remark on India Vs Bharat Name Change Controversy
Watch EXCLUSIVE Ground Report on G20 Summit from Delhi
play icon6:26
Watch EXCLUSIVE Ground Report on G20 Summit from Delhi
PM Modi comments on India-ASEAN relations during summit
play icon8:22
PM Modi comments on India-ASEAN relations during summit
Watch Exclusive visuals of Qutub Minar Lazor Lighting
play icon7:0
Watch Exclusive visuals of Qutub Minar Lazor Lighting

Trending Videos

China writes anti-India article in Global Times
play icon2:53
China writes anti-India article in Global Times
UN makes huge remark on India Vs Bharat Name Change Controversy
play icon3:6
UN makes huge remark on India Vs Bharat Name Change Controversy
Watch EXCLUSIVE Ground Report on G20 Summit from Delhi
play icon6:26
Watch EXCLUSIVE Ground Report on G20 Summit from Delhi
PM Modi comments on India-ASEAN relations during summit
play icon8:22
PM Modi comments on India-ASEAN relations during summit
Watch Exclusive visuals of Qutub Minar Lazor Lighting
play icon7:0
Watch Exclusive visuals of Qutub Minar Lazor Lighting
india vs bharat,india vs bharat debate,india vs bharat name,india vs bharat news,india vs bharat un,UN,un on india,un on india vs bharat,un statement,un statement on india vs bharat,india name change,india name changed bharat,india name changed bharat news,bharat vs india,bharat vs india debate,bharat vs india name change,bharat vs india name,bharat vs india name un,un breaking news,united nations breaking news,Zee News,Hindi News,Latest News,todaynews,