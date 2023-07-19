trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637291
INDIA Vs NDA: Opposition alliance decides to name itself ‘INDIA’ to take down BJP

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 09:20 AM IST
After the second day of the opposition meeting in Bengaluru on July 18, the Opposition parties decided to name their alliance I-N-D-I-A (Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance). Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge briefed ‘I-N-D-I-A’ and said, “All parties are happy with this name”.
