India vs Pakistan confirmed in the final of Asia Cup 2023?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 02:38 AM IST
In the Super-4 round match of Asia Cup-2023, India defeated Pakistan (IND vs PAK) by a huge margin of 228 runs. The match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played on Thursday in the 2023 Asia Cup. The team that wins this match will play the final match against India on 17th September. In such a situation, this match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka is being considered no less than a semi-final.
IND vs PAK: Shoaib Akhtar on Pakistani bowlers!
play icon1:29
IND vs PAK: Shoaib Akhtar on Pakistani bowlers!
Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2023: Who is Babar Azam in front of King Kohli?
play icon3:15
Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2023: Who is Babar Azam in front of King Kohli?
Jawan's Box Office Hits ₹600 Crore Worldwide In Just 6 Days
play icon1:25
Jawan's Box Office Hits ₹600 Crore Worldwide In Just 6 Days
'Will You Lead Opposition Alliance?,' Sri Lankan President Asks Mamata Banerjee
play icon1:53
'Will You Lead Opposition Alliance?,' Sri Lankan President Asks Mamata Banerjee
Deshhit: MUEL Robot in Indian Army.
play icon20:21
Deshhit: MUEL Robot in Indian Army.

