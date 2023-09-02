trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656821
India Vs Pakistan Match LIVE: Great coverage of the great match LIVE

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 03:18 PM IST
Team India won the toss and decided to bat first. Watch complete coverage of this match LIVE. India Vs Pakistan Latest Update | Breaking News|Playing XI
Breaking News: Big news from Jalna, Maharashtra, protesters pelted stones at police.
Breaking News: Big news from Jalna, Maharashtra, protesters pelted stones at police.
Players left the field...rain stopped the match
Players left the field...rain stopped the match
India won the toss, decided to bat first
India won the toss, decided to bat first
Pakistan announced playing 11
Pakistan announced playing 11
IND vs PAK 2023 Weather Updates: The weather took a turn before the high voltage match!
IND vs PAK 2023 Weather Updates: The weather took a turn before the high voltage match!

