trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2675106
NewsVideos
videoDetails

India vs Pakistan: Shubman Gill can play in World Cup 2023, Pakistan's problems will increase

|Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 10:54 AM IST
India vs Pakistan: There will be a big match between India and Pakistan today in Cricket World Cup 2023. There is a festive atmosphere outside the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad due to the match. There is still time for the match to start, but the process of Darshan reaching the stadium has started. Let us tell you that today India will try to win its eighth victory over Pakistan in the Cricket World Cup.
Follow Us

All Videos

India vs Pakistan: Big match between India and Pakistan today in Cricket World Cup 2023
play icon4:34
India vs Pakistan: Big match between India and Pakistan today in Cricket World Cup 2023
Israel Hamas War update: Outcry over 1900 deaths in Gaza
play icon1:6
Israel Hamas War update: Outcry over 1900 deaths in Gaza
Israel Palestine War: Bombing on Hezbollah positions
play icon1:15
Israel Palestine War: Bombing on Hezbollah positions
Passengers' enthusiasm high after returning to India, special plane reached Delhi airport
play icon1:29
Passengers' enthusiasm high after returning to India, special plane reached Delhi airport
Israel Hamas War Update: 235 Indians stranded in Israel reach Delhi
play icon0:41
Israel Hamas War Update: 235 Indians stranded in Israel reach Delhi

Trending Videos

India vs Pakistan: Big match between India and Pakistan today in Cricket World Cup 2023
play icon4:34
India vs Pakistan: Big match between India and Pakistan today in Cricket World Cup 2023
Israel Hamas War update: Outcry over 1900 deaths in Gaza
play icon1:6
Israel Hamas War update: Outcry over 1900 deaths in Gaza
Israel Palestine War: Bombing on Hezbollah positions
play icon1:15
Israel Palestine War: Bombing on Hezbollah positions
Passengers' enthusiasm high after returning to India, special plane reached Delhi airport
play icon1:29
Passengers' enthusiasm high after returning to India, special plane reached Delhi airport
Israel Hamas War Update: 235 Indians stranded in Israel reach Delhi
play icon0:41
Israel Hamas War Update: 235 Indians stranded in Israel reach Delhi
India vs Pakistan,World Cup 2023,Cricket World Cup 2023,India vs Pak,Babar Azam,Rohit Sharma,Narendra Modi Stadium,Shubman Gill,world cup 2023 ind vs pak,Ind vs Pak,World Cup,Pakistan vs India,Pak vs Ind,icc cricket world cup india,Cricket World Cup,ICC Cricket World Cup,Cricket World Cup 2023,world cup 2023 ind vs pak 2023,ind vs pak match,ind vs pak narendra modi stadium,the cricket show,ahemdabad stadium,india vs pakistan match in ahemdabad,