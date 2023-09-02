trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657021
India vs Pakistan: When Shoaib Akhtar called Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli 'dear children'

|Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 09:58 PM IST
India vs Pakistan: On the question of Shaheen Shah Afridi being the best bowler in the world, Rawalpindi Express Shoaib Akhtar said that there is nothing that Shaheen is the biggest bowler, no player is bigger than cricket, I believe that he should have the length ball. But it should be done. Earlier, Shoaib Akhtar had praised Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya for their batting. Let us tell you that thanks to Hardik Pandya's 87 runs and Ishan Kishan's 82 runs, India gave Pakistan the target of 267 runs.
