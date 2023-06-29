NewsVideos
India Vs Pakistan World Cup 2023: Hotel Prices In Ahmedabad Surges As High As ₹1 Lakh

|Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 05:42 PM IST
Hotel prices in Ahmedabad have increased more than ten times since July in anticipation of the October match between India and Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Luxury hotels that traditionally cost between ₹5,000 and ₹8,000 are suddenly billing between ₹40,000 and ₹1 lakh.

