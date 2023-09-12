trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2661209
NewsVideos
videoDetails

India VS Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023: Big match between India and Sri Lanka today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 09:36 AM IST
In the 2023 Asia Cup Super Fours, Team India has shown their dominance with a perfect record. They won their match against Pakistan by a whopping 228 runs, establishing their authority in the tournament. With a total of 2 points and an impressive net run rate of +4.560, India is positioned as the team to watch out for in this competition. On the other hand, Sri Lanka, who also have 2 points in the Super Fours, will be eager to prove themselves against the Indian cricketing giants.
Follow Us

All Videos

Daily Rashifal: The most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign.
play icon6:29
Daily Rashifal: The most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign.
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how people of every zodiac sign will get positivity?
play icon4:16
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how people of every zodiac sign will get positivity?
From UAVs and steel bulletproof vests to smart fence, made-in-India equipment to boost Indian Army's arsenal
play icon6:37
From UAVs and steel bulletproof vests to smart fence, made-in-India equipment to boost Indian Army's arsenal
President Murmu meets Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud in Delhi
play icon7:1
President Murmu meets Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud in Delhi
After success of ‘Chandrayaan-3’and ‘Aditya-L1’, ISRO sets eyes on ‘Gaganyaan-1’ mission
play icon4:34
After success of ‘Chandrayaan-3’and ‘Aditya-L1’, ISRO sets eyes on ‘Gaganyaan-1’ mission

Trending Videos

Daily Rashifal: The most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign.
play icon6:29
Daily Rashifal: The most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign.
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how people of every zodiac sign will get positivity?
play icon4:16
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how people of every zodiac sign will get positivity?
From UAVs and steel bulletproof vests to smart fence, made-in-India equipment to boost Indian Army's arsenal
play icon6:37
From UAVs and steel bulletproof vests to smart fence, made-in-India equipment to boost Indian Army's arsenal
President Murmu meets Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud in Delhi
play icon7:1
President Murmu meets Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud in Delhi
After success of ‘Chandrayaan-3’and ‘Aditya-L1’, ISRO sets eyes on ‘Gaganyaan-1’ mission
play icon4:34
After success of ‘Chandrayaan-3’and ‘Aditya-L1’, ISRO sets eyes on ‘Gaganyaan-1’ mission
ind vs sl asia cup 2023,IND vs SL Super 4,ind vs sl asia cup,IND vs SL weather report,ind vs sl prediction,ind vs sl today match,ind vs sl playing 11,Cricket,ind vs sl pitch report today,ind vs sl preview,Rohit Sharma,virat kohliKohli,India VS Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023,Breaking News,trending news,India VS Sri Lanka Match Today,India VS Sri Lanka Math Updates,India VS Sri Lanka Today Big News,