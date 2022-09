India will be third largest economy soon, cooperative to play a big role: Amit Shah

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said on September 12 that India will become the third largest economy in the world very soon and the cooperative sector will play a big role in the achievement.

| Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 12:50 PM IST

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said on September 12 that India will become the third largest economy in the world very soon and the cooperative sector will play a big role in the achievement.