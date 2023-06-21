NewsVideos
videoDetails

India will get support of 195 countries, PM Modi will lead through yoga

|Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 05:10 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will do yoga from the UN headquarters today. Representatives of 195 countries will also do yoga with the PM. After some time, PM Modi will reach the United Nations. Indian people have reached in large numbers even before the arrival of PM Modi.

All Videos

BSP Chief Mayawati Holds Meeting With Party Officials In Lucknow
play icon0:57
BSP Chief Mayawati Holds Meeting With Party Officials In Lucknow
Goa CM Pramod Sawant Performed Yoga With School Students On International Yoga Day
play icon2:37
Goa CM Pramod Sawant Performed Yoga With School Students On International Yoga Day
India slams China for saving 26/11 terrorist Sajid Mir
play icon5:28
India slams China for saving 26/11 terrorist Sajid Mir
Elon Musk denied Jack Darcy's allegations on the farmer's movement
play icon3:49
Elon Musk denied Jack Darcy's allegations on the farmer's movement
Pakistan will ban the 'Holi' Festival, notice issued
play icon0:44
Pakistan will ban the 'Holi' Festival, notice issued

Trending Videos

BSP Chief Mayawati Holds Meeting With Party Officials In Lucknow
play icon0:57
BSP Chief Mayawati Holds Meeting With Party Officials In Lucknow
Goa CM Pramod Sawant Performed Yoga With School Students On International Yoga Day
play icon2:37
Goa CM Pramod Sawant Performed Yoga With School Students On International Yoga Day
India slams China for saving 26/11 terrorist Sajid Mir
play icon5:28
India slams China for saving 26/11 terrorist Sajid Mir
Elon Musk denied Jack Darcy's allegations on the farmer's movement
play icon3:49
Elon Musk denied Jack Darcy's allegations on the farmer's movement
Pakistan will ban the 'Holi' Festival, notice issued
play icon0:44
Pakistan will ban the 'Holi' Festival, notice issued
International Yoga Day,yoga day 2023,PM Modi,united nations (membership organization),United Nations Yoga,pm modi visit to united nations,united nations headquaters,india united nations cordinator,United Nations headquarters,United Nations General Assembly,india united nations cordinator shombi sharp,jaishankar on pm modi visiti to united nations,yoga at un modi,PM Modi In United States,preprations at un headquarter,