India wins first gold medal in Asian Games 2023 in Rifle Shooting

|Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 09:48 AM IST
Asian Games 2023: India has got its first gold medal in the ongoing Asian Games in China. The team of Rudraksh, Divyansh and Aishwarya won the gold medal in 10 meter air rifle shooting.
