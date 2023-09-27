trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667657
India wins fourth 'Gold Medal', a spectacular victory in 25 Meter Pistol Shooting

|Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 09:20 AM IST
India wins Gold Medal in Pistol Shooting, Asian Games 2023: India is performing brilliantly one after the other in the Asian Games. India has won its fourth gold medal. India has won the gold medal in 25 meter women's pistol shooting.
